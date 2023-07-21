WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 32-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a pin-in wreck on Missile Road Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Wichita Falls Police were called to the 5-A northbound exit on Missile Road for a car that had wrecked.

Witnesses said they saw the driver speeding before running off the roadway, rolling multiple times and taking out a sign until the car landed upright.

Another witness told police the vehicle, a 2009 blue Ford Mustang, was smoking but not on fire.

First responders to the scene called out that the man was trapped inside the vehicle with multiple lacerations to his head and body.

After responders were able to extract him from the car, he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There were no other vehicles or passengers involved. The wreck is being investigated as a possible intoxicated driving incident.