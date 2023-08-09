Benito Villalobos of Wichita Falls was reported missing on August 9. Photo Credit: WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 31-year-old who was missing earlier today, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, was found alive and well, according to Wichita Falls Police Department.

While no further information has been released, public information officer Sargeant Charlie Eipper said Benito Villalobos has been located and is safe.

Villalobos was initially reported as missing by his family earlier in the day on Wednesday after they said they hadn’t seen him for several days, according to a press release from Eipper.

The family included photos of both Villalobos and his 2015 gray Hyundai Elantra to aid in the search efforts.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we bring you any additional updates.