CROWELL (KFDX/KJTL) — After a two-day search, the body of a missing Crowell man has been found.

Last week country music star Casey Donahew took to social media in an effort to locate his friend’s missing father.

According to Foard County Sheriff Mike Brown, Ronnie Craig, 72, was on a deer lease and got turned around. After an extensive search, Craig was found deceased Saturday by Foard County Sheriff Deputies.

Donahew took to Facebook to thank everyone that assisted with the search.