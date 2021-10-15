Missing Fort Sill soldier confirmed safe

FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fort Sill soldier who failed to report for duty on October 12 has been contacted and confirmed safe.

PV2 Diana Robiojurado, a soldier at Fort Sill, spoke to leadership from her chain of command on Thursday, October 14 at about 7:30 p.m. and was confirmed to be safe.

Rubiojurado’s chain of command continues to communicate with her, her family, and her friend to ensure she has access to all the resources she needs to return safely to Fort Sill.

“PV2 Rubiojurado’s safety and welfare is our top priority,” COL David Norris, commander of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade said. “We are thankful she is safe.”

Fort Sill officials are respecting the family’s privacy and will not provide any additional information until the appropriate time.