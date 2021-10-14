MISSING: Fort Sill soldier reported missing

The following was sent as a press release from the Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office.

FORT SILL, Okla. (FIRES) — The Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services, commonly known

as DES, is seeking the public’s help in locating a Fort Sill soldier, PV2 Diana Rubiojurado.

On October 12, Rubiojurado’s unit reported that she failed to report to work. Attempts to

contact Rubiojurado by law enforcement, her chain-of-command, and her family have

been unsuccessful.

Rubiojurado is a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with dark hair and brown eyes.

She drives a four-door green Nissan Altima Hybrid with a California plate number 8SPZ905.

Her family confirmed that she flew to Salinas, CA, with the intent to return to Fort Sill

with her car.





Military officials are in constant contact with Rubiojurado’s Family and close friends to

ensure her health and safety.

Anyone with information related to the location of Rubiojurado or details related to the

conditions she went missing should contact the Fort Sill Military Police at (580) 442-

2101/2103.

Law enforcement officials will protect the privacy of those who wish to remain

anonymous to the degree allowable under law and hold information to the strictest

confidence.

If you observe any suspicious activity in your area please contact the Fort Sill Military

Police desk at (580) 442-2101/2103.