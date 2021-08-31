Missing Graham man last seen in March, police asking for help

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJLT) — One Texoma police department is asking for your help in locating a man missing since March.

The Graham Police Department posted on their Facebook account that they were looking for Nathan Ray Daniels.

Daniels was last seen by his family on March 16, 2021. According to the Facebook post, Daniels is a male who is 54-years-old. Daniels is 6’1” tall and weighs around 185 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

A witness reported seeing Nathan board a Greyhound bus in Wichita Falls bound for El Paso in January of 2021. A pre-arrange trip was made for Daniels to travel to El Paso to meet with officials there. Officials in El Paso reported that Daniels never arrived in El Paso.

According to family members who commented on the Facebook post, Daniels was found in a small town outside of El Paso and returned to their home.

The family member said Daniels stayed for four days, after which time he told his brother he was going to walk to Graham High School to obtain school records.

Daniels has not been seen since his apparent walk to Graham High School.

Family members said Daniels has been known to “disappear” from time to time, but never more than for a few weeks.

Daniels has been entered into Texas and National Law Enforcement Database as a missing person.

Anyone with information on Nathan is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Ford at the Graham Police Department (940-549-6441 or by email kford@grahampd.com)