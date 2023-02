Xiaya Dijana Canada is a missing 16-year-old in Wichita Falls, Texas. Photo provided by Wichita Falls Police Department.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen who was last seen on February 22, 2023, has been found safe by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Xiaya Dijana Canada was found safe at the Walmart on Greenbriar Road according to police. She was located with another person in a vehicle.

Prior to locating Canada the WFPD Drone Squad was starting to deploy a mission near Booker T. Washington Elementary School.