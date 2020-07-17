Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A juvenile from Wichita Falls who was reported missing since last month has been found safe, according to police.

Jessy Rollins, 15, was located in Denver, Colorado after being reported missing in June 2020.

Rollins was last seen on June 16 before being found safe in Denver.

When asked during a media briefing on Thursday, a representative with the Wichita Falls Police Department said they were unaware of the missing teen.

