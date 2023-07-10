Mugshot of Jalen Potts, who was arrested for capital murder on a warrant from Mississippi (Mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple law enforcement agencies coordinated to arrest a man wanted for capital murder while he was passing through Wichita Falls on Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, spokesperson for the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers with the WFPD Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Freightliner semi-truck on the 700 block of E. Hatton Road on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 10:55 a.m.

Sgt. Eipper said officers arrested the passenger, Jalen Potts, 26, of Greenwood, Mississippi, for an arrest warrant for the charge of capital murder out of Leflore County, Mississippi.

Authorities at the scene said the other occupant of the vehicle was released from the scene with the semi-truck.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the operation was a coordinated effort with the Wichita Falls Police Department and the United States Marshals.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.