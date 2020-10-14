MJ Hegar: ‘I feel very connected to the values of Wichita Falls and to the values of rural Texans’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One candidate you’ll see on the ballot is U.S. Senate hopeful MJ Hegar.

Hegar is up against long-time incumbent Senator John Cornyn.

The democratic mom of two and air force veteran said she will work solely for the people of Texas and not corporations.

“I feel very connected to the values of Wichita Falls and to the values of rural Texans,” Hegar said. “Many Republicans in Texas were Republicans because they wanted fiscal conservatism, they wanted low level of government, no government oppression, no government overreach, strong national security and foreign policy. I am those things in this race.”

Hegar believes in affordable healthcare for all, a woman’s right to choose and tighter gun laws.

Having done an aircraft maintenance officer’s course at Sheppard Air Force Base and being from rural Texas, Hegar believes she knows whats best for the people here.