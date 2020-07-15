MJ Hegar wins Democratic Nomination for US Senate

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to The Associated Press Mary “MJ” Hegar has won the Democratic nomination for the United States Senate against opponent Royce West.

The former Air Force pilot, businesswoman and teacher received 22.3% of the vote in the March primary.

Hegar first burst onto the Texas political scene after a midterm bid for the U.S. House in 2018 that was ultimately unsuccessful, falling to Republican opponent John Carter by just 3% of voters.

Hegar said she embodies the Texas values of strength, courage, and independence, and would counter partisan gridlock.

Hegar’s endorsers include the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, End Citizens United, and the Austin American-Statesman.

Hegar will now face off against Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November’s general election.