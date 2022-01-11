MLK Prayer Breakfast cancelled due to dramatic rise in COVID-19 numbers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast scheduled for Saturday morning, January 15 at the MPEC has been canceled due to the dramatic rise in COVID19 cases in Texoma.

Officials at the MLK Center Wichita Falls confirmed that news in a phone call with KFDX News just after noon on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Center said “Unfortunately we are about to cancel the breakfast because the numbers are just too high.”

Individuals who have already purchased tickets can contact the center at (940) 761-7980.