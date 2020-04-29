Mn with multiple assault charges charged with assault agian

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 33-year-old Wichita Falls man with numerous prior arrests for family violence and assault has a new assault charge plus a burglary intending to commit another felony charge.

Jake Todd Kyle now has 13 pending criminal cases and 29 total cases that have been filed in the last 15 years, including eight for assaults or family violence.

The latest arrest came Tuesday for an alleged assault last month and a burglary with another felony earlier this month. He has bonded out of jail on three charges filed this week.

The assault charge came when police were called about an assault at Woody’s Bar on Sheppard Access.

A bouncer said he had seen Kyle touching and acting inappropriately with a female customer.

He said he told him to stop and that Kyle threatened to assault him.

A few minutes later, the employee said Kyle came up to him and slugged him in the mouth.

Other customers then escorted Kyle out.

The officer on the scene said the woman turned out to be Kyle’s ex-wife, and he recognized Kyle from at least 10 violent offense investigations since December involving Kyle’s ex-wife or ex-girlfriend, including nine alleged assaults, plus terroristic threats and damaging property.

Kyle’s other recent arrests were February 9 for assault family violence, January 21 for violation of a protective order, and January 16, two counts of assault family violence.

In one alleged assault last year, police said the victim said Kyle was her live-in boyfriend and they were arguing about him cheating on her.

She said he hit and broke her nose, picked her up and threw her around and held her down while hitting her.

Police said she showed them photos of her bruises and also of pools of blood on the bedsheets.

Police said when questioned, Kyle claimed the woman had punched herself in bed that night, while begging him to have sex.

The new burglary charge came from a report on April 2 on 35th street when the ex-wife reported he barged into her home and began yelling and questioning her about where she’d been and when she was going to marry him again, then slapped her.

She said she began banging on the window for help, then Kyle started punching himself and throwing himself into the wall screaming that she was assaulting him.

She said she tried to run outside and screamed for help and he chased her down and threw her down then fled in his truck.

Both the victim and a neighbor called 911. Police said a week later they observed dark green bruises on the victim.