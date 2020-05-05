Mobile COVID-19 testing coming to Henrietta

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — A mobile test collection for the novel coronavirus is coming to Henrietta on Friday, May 8.

One of the main concerns some residents had regarding COVID-19 testing was the cost, especially for those without health insurance.

Now residents will be able to get tested for free at the National Guard mobile COVID-19 testing team that will be in Henrietta on Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott mobilized more than 1,200 Texas National Guard troops to provide better access to testing.

This will be available for residents with at least one of many symptoms including fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath

Testing in Henrietta will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the former Wells Fargo drive-up by appointment only.