WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A mobile home in Wichita Falls was fully involved in a fire late Sunday night, causing thousands of dollars in damage to the structure.

According to Jody Ashlock, Assistant Fire Marshall with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 1000 block of Fell Lane at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Ashlock said the first WFFD crew members on the scene said a single-wide mobile home was fully involved in a fire.

According to authorities, it took WFFD crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control and another hour and a half to complete overhaul and salvage operations on the structure.

Ashlock said no contents were inside the home, and no injuries were reported on the scene by WFFD members or bystanders.

According to authorities, the damage to the structure is currently estimated at $10,000.

The cause of this fire is undetermined at this time, according to authorities.