Mobile home resident alleges eviction after three days’ notice

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A local mobile home resident alleges he was wronged by the property he once stayed in.

The former resident named Chris, who did not want to give his last name, believes his eviction, due to financial struggle, is just a small example of how the government is not supporting citizens during the pandemic.

“I don’t honestly know what we did in order just to get a five-day notice to get out.”

In September, the CDC released an order to halt evictions through December 31 because of the pandemic.

But Chris, who is a former resident of Groves Mobile Home Park in Burkburnett, said he was sent a notice of eviction on December 11 for unpaid rent, and he had until December 15 to move out.

“There’s been people out there who have been late for months on end and they haven’t been done the way that we’ve been.”

Groves property manager Wade Wheeler said he sends out 3-day notices to residents after 10 days.

Although it may look like an eviction notice, Wheeler said it is not.

“It’s not even an eviction, just a piece of paper with my intentions. Just lights a little fire saying ‘hey, pay your rent,” Wheeler said.

Chris said also said he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and his wife lost her job in November, which caused them to be late on rent.

Because of this, he believes people are not receiving enough government assistance during the pandemic.

“I’m over here waiting for a $1,200 paycheck which could help me out immensely. But at the end of the day, they aren’t getting anything done,” Chris said.

Wheeler said he told Chris that he could stay and work out a payment plan before he moved out.

Wheeler also said Chris did not come talk to him about his troubles. If he had, Wheeler said he would have worked with him.

“I would rack it up to miscommunication. I’m not a monster or anything. I’m a human being with feelings and I try to put myself in other people’s shoes. Very rarely do I evict any people,” Wheeler said.

Although Wheeler’s notices don’t intend to evict people immediately, Chris took it at face value and felt he had to move out.

Chris said he and his wife are just happy to be able to pay at their new residence and begin their new jobs.