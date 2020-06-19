1  of  2
Mobile Pantry at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Friday, June 19, 2020.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank‘s Mobile Pantry will be at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church located at 809 Harding st. Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Officials are asking residents to wear a face mask to help keep yourself and the workers safe. United Regional Health Care System has also sponsored an onsite blood pressure and glucose check for residents.

