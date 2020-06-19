Mobile Pantry at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fain Presbyterian Church, now known as the New Hope Presbyterian Church is moving locations after 70 years of worship at the same location on Speedway.

The Rev. Don Stribling and the congregation of New Hope Presbyterian Church will worship for the final time at 2201 Speedway on Sunday, June 21st, with a de-consecration of the Fain building at 8:30 a.m. This special event will be held on the front steps of the church building. The community is invited to attend this landmark event. Attendees are asked to bring folding chairs for this service, which will celebrate the history of the congregations that have met in this marvelous space.