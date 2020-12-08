Modified discontinuation of isolation, quarantine procedures in Wichita County to begin Dec. 8

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Based on guidance from the CDC, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will modify their discontinuation of isolation and quarantine procedures starting December 8.

“It’s real, no one is making these numbers up,” Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said.

COVID-19 cases in Wichita County surpass 8,000, as state officials and doctors around the state continue to plea to the community to take notice.

“I’ve not done anything other than take care of severe and critical COVID since early march, I remain humbled and very frustrated by our inability to reliably identify the subset of patients that will eventually require mechanical ventilation,” Parkland Hospital ICU Medical Director Dr. Matthew Leveno said.

Starting December 8, some changes to the quarantine procedure in Wichita County include shortening quarantine for those who come in contact with a case to 10 days.

“We know our cases will continue to increase,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Assistant Health Director Amy Fagan said. “We hope this allows for some middle ground for us to do a better job with case management in a timely manner, but also gets people back to work and places they need to be.”

New cases will be included effective immediately. But for those currently quarantined, case managers will now review the more than 2,700 active cases.

“They’re going to go back and try to clear those individuals as soon as they can,” Fagan said. “But right now we’re just, we’re treading water to keep up with where we are currently.”

The health district will continue its 14 day policy for positive cases, along with requiring three days symptom free before being cleared.

So, with the volume of cases, they are asking the community to be patient as they get everything ironed out.

“It’s not as simple as clearing someone and giving them a letter, there’s lots of things that have to be done internally in order for us to be effective and do all of the things that we need to do,” Fagan said.

Constantly looking for ways to slow the spread during the pandemic and help those who are affected.