Breaking News
Iran: missiles fired at Iraqi air base housing US troops

Mold inside kitchen at HC King Center in Lawton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
lawton_1537842350388.jpg

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— The kitchen at HC King Center in Lawton will be locked and closed off until proper treatment of the site is taken care of.

The Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists discovered the presence of an unknown substance in early December, and test results were sent to Delta Nutrition last week.

City officials and Delta Nutrition will be working to take the steps to correct the problem. While they work on the kitchen area, other operations in the building will be ongoing.

A copy of the report can be found by clicking here.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation Administration at (580) 581-3400.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News