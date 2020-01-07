Mold inside kitchen at HC King Center in Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— The kitchen at HC King Center in Lawton will be locked and closed off until proper treatment of the site is taken care of.

The Oklahoma Natural Environmental Specialists discovered the presence of an unknown substance in early December, and test results were sent to Delta Nutrition last week.

City officials and Delta Nutrition will be working to take the steps to correct the problem. While they work on the kitchen area, other operations in the building will be ongoing.

A copy of the report can be found by clicking here.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation Administration at (580) 581-3400.