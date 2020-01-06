Mold problems continue for local military families

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — All across the country, military families are being uprooted from their homes because of what they describe as poor living conditions and that is happening here in Texoma too.

“All we asked over and over is for them to make it right,” Sgt. 1st. Class Christopher Dozier said.

Dozier and his wife Rebecca said they have had enough of what they describe as negligence by Balfour Beatty.

“We go into harmful situations so that our families and everyone back home don’t have to,” Dozier said.

But now they believe their health could be at risk resulting from what could be mold growing in their H-VAC unit.

“When my family is in a harmful situation despite everything that I’ve gone through and they’ve endured it’s just hard,” Dozier said.

For a little more than two years now the Doziers have been living in Freedom Estates at Sheppard, which is operated by Balfour Beatty, one of the largest U.S. residential real estate companies.

The Dozier family said rashes, dizzy spells and respiratory conditions are just some issues they now face and that not much is being done to solve the problem.

“Don’t lie and say hey, we are going to bring in a team, we’re going to fix it, we’re going to find out if there are issues and if there are, we’re gonna come in and we’re gonna fix it,” Rebecca Dozier said. “We have work orders that state our is awesome, you’re great.”

But the pictures say otherwise.

Also fighting a battle with Balfour Beatty is veteran Leia Hamm whom we met a month ago.

She and her family were recently placed into a new home after finding mold in their old home but she says they’re facing the same issue, Hamm said this is causing continued health complications for her and her family.

“My ENT took a sample on December 20 of my sinuses and they think it could be caused by the mold spores,” Hamm said.

Additionally, Hamm believes her and her children’s illnesses, such as rashes, respiratory infections, allergies and more have been a result of poor conditions of the home.

Both the Doziers and Hamms said they want Balfour Beatty to go in and find the problems and properly address them rather than covering up old and still existing problems with something new.

The Doziers said that while Balfour Beatty has not been much help, Sheppard’s housing has been stepping up to the plate when needed and Leia Hamm said a lawsuit is still in the works for Balfour Beatty.