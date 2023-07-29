WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother was jailed after she and her 2-year-old child reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the arrest warrant, on Monday, May 8, 2023, an investigator with Child Protective Service called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a case of child endangerment at an address in the 1500 block of Travis Street.

The CPS investigator told police a woman, identified as Abigail Reed, tested positive for meth and said Reed’s 2-year-old child was living with her at the time.

The child was removed from the home by CPS and tested for drugs, which rendered positive for meth. The CPS investigator told police Reed admitted to using meth in the home.

Reed told police she started using meth in 2022 and said she used the narcotic in the master bedroom of the home. When asked, how the victim was exposed, she said, “it must have been in the home.”

A warrant was issued, and she was arrested on Thursday, July 27, 2023, for abandoning or endangering a child. She was freed on a $10,000 bond.