Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Mom finally allowed to kiss baby born without skin, 10 months after birth

Local News

by: Shelley Childers

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas — After a skin transplant at Texas Children’s Hospital, 10-month-old Ja’bari Gray’s mom is grateful she can finally kiss her baby boy.

The San Antonio baby born with missing areas of skin came to Houston to receive life-saving treatment.

“He literally from the neck down, from the front and back nothing, there was no skin and even parts of his legs, he had no skin,” said his mother Priscilla Maldonado.

Born weighing just 3 pounds, the New Year’s Day baby has already defeated the odds.

Maldonado says doctors told her only two other babies like Ja’bari have been born in the U.S. Neither of them survived.

After Ja’bari spent the first three months of his life in a San Antonio NICU, doctors told his family to prepare for the worst.

Maldonado refused to accept defeat.

“If it wasn’t his purpose to be here, he would have been gone from birth or even before birth, so he does have a purpose in this world and we never know what it is until the future,” Maldonado said.

Ja’bari also has other complications. His eyes are fused shut and even though his skin has started to grow on its own, his fingers, toes and neck became fused while in the NICU.

Texas Children’s Hospital stepped in.

Maldonado says there was no sign of anything wrong during her pregnancy, and they only discovered the abnormalities after he was born and aptly named. Ja’bari, she says, means ‘fighter.’

“It actually means fighter and warrior, and that name was given to him by his grandfather, which we didn’t even know what his condition was, and come to find out it fits exactly what he’s going through,” Maldonado said.

His skin was grown inside a Boston lab that specializes in burn victims. Ja’bari’s case was a first.

“That was the first transplant ever that’s been done in his situation and on a baby his age,” said Maldonado.

The successful transplant meant she got to finally embrace her baby skin-to-skin for the first time, 10 months after he was born.

“It was heartwarming, because he was crying when he was laying down, but as soon as I picked him up and had the skin-to-skin contact and put him on my chest, he just stopped crying,” Maldonado said.

Click here for more information on this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo"

Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years"

WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case"

Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death"

Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building"

Man gets probation in death of young mother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man gets probation in death of young mother"

Family remembers Wilder one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder one year after death"

Lawton stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton stabbing"

WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest"

Wilder McDaniel memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilder McDaniel memorial"

Sen. Paul Bettencourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Paul Bettencourt"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News