WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is jailed after deputies reportedly found drugs in her car and discovered she left her kids home alone.

According to the arrest affidavit, Christy Ann Salazar was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 18 after a Wichita County Deputy stopped her for speeding in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Street. Salazar told the deputy she lives on Pennsylvania and asked if she could go check on her kids, ages one and 10 years old.

She said she gave a friend a ride and was gone for about 30 minutes. The deputy noticed the odor of marijuana coming from Salazar’s vehicle, and she admitted to having a marijuana joint and showed it to the deputy. A search of the vehicle found a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Authorities conducted a welfare check on the children and found them unattended. The 1-year-old was asleep in a rocker. The 10-year-old was found in another bedroom and said he did not know how long his mother had been gone because he was asleep. Child Protective Service was called to the scene and the kids were placed with another adult.

Salazar was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return. She was jailed and her bond was set at $7,500.