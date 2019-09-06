UPDATE: Tannamarie Martin has been found

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Sept. 16, 2019 2:08 p.m.

According to family friend, Tannamarie Martin has been found and is in custody of the Midland Police department.

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mom is appealing to the community to help her locate her 15-year-old daughter.

Tanya Whitaker said the last time she saw her daughter was around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and last spoke with her that same night after 8 p.m.

When she returned home Monday morning from work, her daughter Tannamarie was gone.

Whitaker filed a missing person report but WFPD has ruled this as a runaway case.

Whitaker said much of Tannamarie’s personal belongings are still at home including her electronics and a debit card.

“I just want you to come back, or just let me know that you’re still alive because I love [you],” Whitaker said.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Tannamarie, contact her mom here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News