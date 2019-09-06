UPDATE: Tannamarie Martin has been found

UPDATE: Sept. 16, 2019 2:08 p.m.

According to family friend, Tannamarie Martin has been found and is in custody of the Midland Police department.

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mom is appealing to the community to help her locate her 15-year-old daughter.

Tanya Whitaker said the last time she saw her daughter was around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and last spoke with her that same night after 8 p.m.

When she returned home Monday morning from work, her daughter Tannamarie was gone.

Whitaker filed a missing person report but WFPD has ruled this as a runaway case.

Whitaker said much of Tannamarie’s personal belongings are still at home including her electronics and a debit card.

“I just want you to come back, or just let me know that you’re still alive because I love [you],” Whitaker said.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Tannamarie, contact her mom here.