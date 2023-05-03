WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 40-year-old wichita falls mother who was on probation for child endangerment involving one of her children testing positive for meth in 2016, is now jailed after her 5-month-old daughter tests positive.

Fawn Jessie Kemp is jailed on a $30,000 bond on her new charge.

Kemp was also indicted on a child abuse charge in 2016 but that was dismissed for what prosecutors said was insufficient evidence to convict.

The new charge was filed today after a CPS investigator reported the infant was tested after Kemp tested positive from a urine sample in January.

The hair follicle sample from the baby also tested positive for meth.

Kemp was sentenced to two years in prison, and suspended to five years probation in 2019, for her previous endangerment case.

She actually was in the courtroom on the injury to a child charge when she was arrested and charged with child endangerment.

After the arrest for alleged child abuse of her daughter in 2016, police said she admitted using meth.

Three children were then tested and police said a 3-year-old and 9-year-old tested positive.

Two of the child endangerment charges were dismissed and Kemp pleaded guilty to one count.

The injury to a child charge that was also dismissed was filed when school officials saw bruising on the face of the 9-year-old girl.

The girl told them her mother tried to give her medicine the night before and when she tried to avoid taking it her mother hit her in the face, and when she screamed, her mother covered her mouth and hit her again. She told the police, “Mom is crazy.”

Police said Kemp told them the girl could have been hit with a toy.