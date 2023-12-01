WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Keegan Albers spent time at Cook Children’s Hospital on more than one occasion, and his mom Mandy wants families to know they aren’t alone.

The family began Keegan’s PrayerBear Drive six years ago, and since then, it has grown into a community-wide drive, providing cuddly friends to other children spending the holidays in a hospital bed.

“We remember getting his first PrayerBear,” Mandy said. “It’s been almost eight years ago.”

It was a bear that brought comfort to Mandy Albers and her son Keegan when he was just a few months old in Cook Children’s Medical Center.

“It felt really good because like, I actually knew that like some more people actually cared for me to get better,” Keegan explained.

Since he was about two years old, he and Mandy have gathered bears to donate to Cook Children’s PrayerBear program to raise the spirit of other kids.

“When a child is stuck in the hospital, [something] as simple as a teddy bear that’s cuddly and loving to them, something that they have that is not hospital-related,” Mandy said. “It’s something given to them that they can have, and they can carry that and keep that forever.”

Since starting the Texoma-wide drive, the pair have gathered over 1,000 bears to give to the prayer ministry team. Being an active part of the program is something special, Mandy said.

“I feel like all the emotions come back from your first time in that situation,” she said. “It’s very, it’s a very loving environment.”

Helping other kids in similar situations to the one Keegan was in is something the now-eight-year-old said can truly improve their hospital stays.

“These bears kind of help them get back, get their spirits to come back up and help them feel like they’re going to get out of the hospital soon,” Keegan said.

With hundreds of bears and counting, the Albers family hopes to continue to bring comfort and a little joy this holiday season for kids through the sixth annual drive.

Keegan’s Sixth Annual PrayerBear Drive will last from Friday, December 1 through December 21, and they’re currently seeking donations. Amazon and Walmart have options for acceptable bears, like this one under $10, this five-pack for $25 or this $3 one currently in stock at the Walmart on Lawrence Road.

PrayerBears must be:

New

Soft

Six to 18 inches in height

Free of wording, dates, scents, religious themes, sounds and lights, batteries and logos

PrayerBears may be dropped off at the following locations:

Following the drive, Mandy and Keegan will head to the prayer ministry team to pray over the bears on December 22.

For more information, call Mandy Albers at (940) 733-3534.