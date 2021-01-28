Mom who beat daughter, tried to use her urine to pass drug test back in jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who is on probation for abuse of her daughter is arrested again after prosecutors said she admitted using meth and marijuana and used her daughter’s urine to try to pass a drug test.

Nicole Simmons, 34, was booked into jail Thursday after the District Attorney’s office filed to proceed with her adjudication and possibly revoke her 5 years probation.

Simmons was placed on probation in 2018 after pleading guilty to child abuse. Police and CPS investigated after her 11-year-old daughter came to school with dried blood on her face and a cut on her finger.

She told school officials and police her mother got angry at her because she didn’t think she was getting ready for school fast enough. She said her mother held her down on the couch and punched her repeatedly in the face. She said her mother also ripped a ring off her finger causing a cut because she thought she stole it.

The victim’s sister told officers her mother also tried to hit her sister in the face with a hairbrush but missed.

Police said Simmons admitted to the assault and said her daughter was crying and trying to cover her head during the attack.

Last October Simmons was arrested after probation officers said she tried to conceal her continued drug use by taking a bottle of her daughter’s urine to her drug test. An officer said Simmons admitted it was her daughter’s urine and she hoped to hide her use of marijuana and meth.

Prosecutors filed for adjudication of her sentence for child abuse after they say Simmons admitted drug use while on probation.