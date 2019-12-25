Mom’s only Christmas wish is to be near son’s grave

While many Texoma families are gathering in joyful holiday spirits, one Wichita Falls mom has only one Christmas wish which sadly she doesn’t think will become a reality.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While many Texoma families are gathering in joyful holiday spirits, one Wichita Falls mom has only one Christmas wish which sadly she doesn’t think will become a reality.

Joy Amyx’s only Christmas wish is to bring her son’s remains home this holiday.

“With him 500 miles away I’ve got no way to hold on to him,” Amyx said.

For four years, Amyx has not been able to spend the holidays with her son Jessie Barnes.

“Jessie was always in touch with me, wherever he went until 2015 I had never missed hearing him on Christmas,” Amyx said.

Amyx said in February 2015, 35-year-old Barnes told her he was going to pay rent, fix his truck and then go home, however, a day later he was stopped by police for speeding near Corpus Christi and that was the last time he was seen alive.

In April 2018, Barnes’ remains were found under a bridge in Robstown, but it wasn’t until this November that they were identified at the University of North Texas.

And while it has been a few years without him, this year is even harder because Amyx said she is being denied the opportunity to put her son to rest.

“They’ve decided they’re going to go ahead and bury him, they have told me they don’t want us down there for anything and they don’t want us to ask anything,” Amyx said.

Amyx said this is what she was told by Nueces County officials.

Amyx said she was hoping having a service here would give her the opportunity to see family again.

“If I could bring Jessie home to bury him here and have all of his kids here for one day that would make the whole season worthwhile,” Amyx said.

Amyx said her only Christmas wish is to have Jessie’s remains close enough to visit him because all she has left right now are her memories.