WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Tuesday the City of Wichita Falls announced the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District received limited amounts of the Monkeypox vaccine.

One probable case of Monkeypox has been reported in Wichita County and Monkeypox has now reached all 50 states.

People with a known or possible exposure to the Monkeypox virus remain the highest priority for

vaccination, the city said.

According to the press release, vaccination may also be expanded for people who are at an increased risk of Monkeypox, such as presumed contacts who are 18 years of age or older and had a sexual partner diagnosed with Monkeypox in the last 14 days or who had multiple sexual partners in an area with known Monkeypox.



Jynneos is a vaccine licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of the

Monkeypox infection.

The city asks that you please call the Immunization Clinic at (940) 761-6841 before entering the building if you have been exposed to Monkeypox.