Montague Co. announces sixth COVID-19 case

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — As of Thursday morning there are now six cases of COVID-19 in Montague County.

Montague County Health Officer Dr. Delbert McCaig said the 6th case involves a resident from Ringgold.

The fifth positive test in Montague County is a Saint Jo resident who was tested in Denton.

The three additional tests announced earlier this week involved one resident in Sunset and two people from Nocona.

McCaig said the county has one test pending.

A Nocona patient who was the first Montague County resident to test positive for the virus has recovered.

The second case involved a nurse at Bowie’s Advanced Rehab, who is still self-quarantining.

No further information on the cases is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.