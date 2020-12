MONTAGUE (KFDX/KJTL) — In a special meeting, Montague County commissioners have replaced health authority doctor Dr. Delbert McCraig with Dr. Chance W. Dingler.

According to the office of Montague County judge Kevin Benton, previous health authority doctor Dr. Delbert McCraig is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Commissioners also voted to unanimously to pay Dr. McCraig his lump sum salary from October 1 to December 8.

Dr. Dingler’s term will run through May 31, 2022.