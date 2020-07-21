Montague Co. man pleads guilty after setting multiple fires in Clay Co.

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— A Montague County man pleads guilty to setting multiple fires in Clay County and watching as firefighters risked their lives putting them out.

25-year-old Matthew Scott Graves of Nocona pleaded guilty yesterday in Henrietta and was sentenced to 5 years prison.



Deputies became suspicious after seeing graves last year at the scenes of fires watching.

In one house fire in Bellevue he was seen 50 yards away and deputies learned he was the one who called 911 to report it.

Then less than two miles away deputies say graves showed up again at a grass fire.



As firefighters battled that blaze, another grass fire was reported about two miles away.



Graves gave consent to search his vehicle and deputies found more than 20 Bic lighters, as s well as wadded up paper towels and a gas can, and his cell phone showed he was at the scene of the fires shortly after they were reported

He has previous convictions for making false alarms and also was given 10 years probation early last year for sexual assault of a young teen.