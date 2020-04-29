Montague Co. officials allow Emergency Order to expire April 30

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s, R–Texas, executive order that begins May 1, Montague County officials stated they will allow their emergency order to expire on April 30.

Officials issued the emergency order on March 26 and was set to expire on April 30 with the possibility to be extended or modified. However, they have decided to allow the order to expire without intent for further extensions, amendments or new orders.

In a press release from Montague County Emergency Management officials, “Montague County would request that its citizens and businesses refer to Executive Order GA 18 for all guidance regarding how to operate and conduct their personal and professional business during duration of the Order.”

Abbott’s order states businesses like movie theaters, malls, retail stores and restaurants to open with 25% capacity; However, the order allows rural counties with five or fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 may begin to reopen certain businesses at 50% capacity on Friday, May 1.

Montague County officials will “reevaluate its eligibility for this 50% capacity on May 1, the earliest possible time.”