MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Health officials in Montague County announced on Saturday, Sept. 26 a sixth COVID-19 related fatality.

According to the Bowie News, the death was first reported to the Department of Health and Human Service on Wednesday, Sept. 24 and the victim was reported to be an 84-year-old Nocona man.

Montage County has 17 active cases in isolation and school districts in the area are also reporting new COVID-19 cases in students and staff.