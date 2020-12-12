Montague Co. officials conducting manhunt of murder suspect in Lawhorn Lane area

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Montague County Sheriff’s Office is urging neighbors in the Lawhorn Lane area, off Highway 101 to lock their doors.

DPS troopers and Montague County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for what may be an armed murder suspect in the Sunset area.

Montague County dispatch said tonight, Dec. 11, their search came after a pursuit and that they were contacted by Denton County.

We’re told they’re searching for a black male and that the murder allegations may be out of Colorado.

The sheriff’s office reports a helicopter and drone are part of the search as are dogs.

If any further information becomes available, we’ll be sure to pass that on to you right away.