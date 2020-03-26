Montague Co. officials confirm first COVID-19 case

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Montague County officials announced their first confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to the Bowie News, County Health officer Dr. Delbert McCaig said a Nocona resident tested positive in Wichita Falls Wednesday where the patient was under observation.

The Nocona News reports the patient’s employer said they had undergone surgery in Wichita Falls, and after being released had become ill where they went to Nocona General Hospital Rural Health Clinic at least once. The report states the patient did not present sufficient indicators for testing under state and federal guidelines.

Click here for the full Bowie News article.

Click here for the full Nocona News post on their Facebook page.