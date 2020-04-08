Breaking News
Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
Montague Co. confirms second COVID-19 case

Local News
MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials from Montague County have confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to Montague County Health officer Dr. Delbert McCaig, a patient tested positive by a local doctor Wednesday morning.

McCaig said the patient works at Advanced Rehab in Bowie, and officials from the nursing home have been notified and are taking precautions to respond to the situation.

McCaig also said officials are waiting for state officials to confirm the positive case, but they hare continuing to treat the patient accordingly.

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information on this case.

