Montague Co. officials seize ventilators, medical items from Central Hospital of Bowie

Those who used to go through the doors everyday and those who rely on the doors to stay open are now left wanting an explanation.

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) —Montague County authorities served a delinquent tax warrant on the closed Central Hospital of Bowie Thursday, seizing among other items like ventilators.

Reports by some, including one official, that the ventilators were given to Nocona General Hospital were denied by the county’s legal representative.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said he, the county judge, sheriff, and county attorney went to the hospital with the warrant.

Tony Fidelie with the law firm that represents Montague County taxing entities said assets of the hospital were seized for delinquent property taxes and are being inventoried pending sale.

He said none of the items has been donated to anyone or any entity and can not be sold until posted for 10 days. He said the law firm has been working with the hospital’s attorney who has been very cooperative.

Fidelie also added foreclosure sale of the hospital has also been set for April 7 on the courthouse steps.

The hospital closed on Feb. 4 after being in operation for just under three years.