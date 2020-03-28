1  of  3
Breaking News
Fort Sill confirms third case of COVID-19 as family member of active-duty Second confirmed case of COVID-19 reported at Fort Sill Trump signs $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Montague Co. officials seize ventilators, medical items from Central Hospital of Bowie

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Those who used to go through the doors everyday and those who rely on the doors to stay open are now left wanting an explanation.

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) —Montague County authorities served a delinquent tax warrant on the closed Central Hospital of Bowie Thursday, seizing among other items like ventilators.

Reports by some, including one official, that the ventilators were given to Nocona General Hospital were denied by the county’s legal representative.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said he, the county judge, sheriff, and county attorney went to the hospital with the warrant.

Tony Fidelie with the law firm that represents Montague County taxing entities said assets of the hospital were seized for delinquent property taxes and are being inventoried pending sale.

He said none of the items has been donated to anyone or any entity and can not be sold until posted for 10 days. He said the law firm has been working with the hospital’s attorney who has been very cooperative.

Fidelie also added foreclosure sale of the hospital has also been set for April 7 on the courthouse steps.

The hospital closed on Feb. 4 after being in operation for just under three years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News