Montague Co. ranchers on high alert after death of cows

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A local ranch owner is hoping to find who is responsible after finding a cow and calf shot a little more than two weeks ago.

Sometime between Jan. 24—26, 2020, a cow and her calf were shot at the SM Brown Game Bird Ranch near Nocona.

“I was feeding and I saw a cow laying down up on the hill at my place to the east over here next to the county road,” SM Brown Game Bird Ranch Owner Matt Brown said. “I drove up there and she was still alive and she was kicking her front foot.”

Right next to the cow was its calf who had also been shot.

“The baby was, of course, close to her and my son and I were able to catch the baby,” Brown said. “It was probably a 10-day old baby. Someone had shot the calf through the back leg.”

The cow was not able to be saved, Brown and his son Colton did everything they could to save the calf including bottle feeding it.

“The calf probably hurt more than anything,” Brown said. “You know, the calf wasn’t hurting anybody, didn’t hurt anybody. I looked around, and we brought the calf back to the house, put her in a horse stall and started doctoring it.”

They were unable to save the calf as well. This isn’t the first time this year this has happened in Montague county. In fact, on Jan. 14, 2020, a longhorn steer on the Jagged Edge Ranch was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Parker Savage is a rancher in Nocona who lives a little more than three miles away from the Brown ranch. He said these incidents have him more cautious.

“Just keep an eye out who’s driving around and keeping more aware of what’s going on around here,” Savage said.

In the end, Brown said he just wants whoever is doing this to be brought to justice.

“The best thing to me that could happen would be that that person or persons could be caught by law officials,” Brown said.

Ranchers like Savage are on high alert hoping something like this doesn’t happen to them.

If anyone has any information that could help authorities, they are urged to call the Montague County Sheriff’s Office at 940-894-2871.