Montague Co. ranchers search for those responsible after more cattle killed

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ranch owners in Montage County are looking for those responsible for killing their cattle after two more were reported shot.

A cow and her 3-week-old calf were shot at the SM Brown Game Bird Ranch near Nocona sometime between Jan. 24—26.

On Jan. 27, Colton Brown posted photos of the cows that were shot asking for help and offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to the persons responsible for the shootings.

On Jan. 14, a longhorn steer on the Jagged Edge Ranch also in Montague County was found dead from a gunshot wound.

That steer, Bud, was found on a bed of hay just 50 yards from the road the ranch is on.

If anyone has any information that could help authorities, call the Montague County Sheriff’s Office at 940-894-2871.