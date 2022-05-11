MONTAGUE (KFDX/KJTL) — The Small Business Administration (SBA) has offered to provide assistance for people in Montague County who lost money after a tornado hit the area on Monday, March 21.

The SBA will be set up on the third floor of the Montague County Courthouse weekdays starting Wednesday, May 11, through and including Friday, May 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

They are providing financial assistance for property owners, home owners and tenants who suffered financial loss due to the tornado.