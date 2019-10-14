Montague Co. Sheriff invites citizens to join Sheriffs’ Association of Texas

Breaking News
MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— To help with the fight against crime, and respond to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials, Montague Co. Sheriff Marshall Thomas, announced that citizens are welcome to become associate members of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas.

Membership appeals will be sent out in the mail soon, and individuals choosing to join the voluntary program can do so for as little as $25.

Businesses can show their support beginning at a $100 contribution level.

The funding provides important technical resources, training, and legislative support on key criminal justice issues.

Contributions are tax-deductible, and the Membership Program does not seek membership by telephone.

“With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the membership drive has taken on greater importance than ever before,” Thomas said. “The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play.”

The Program is committed to its “No Telemarketing” policy and only sends invitations to citizens to become members by mail.

Individuals that do not receive a membership appeal and would like more information can do so by contacting the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas located at 1601 S. Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas.

Or you can call 512-445-5888.

Information is also available online at www.txsheriffs.org.

“As the need for building stronger public-private law enforcement partnerships in this country continues to escalate, programs such as this continue to grow in importance,” Thomas. “I encourage everyone receiving a membership appeal to consider joining forces with us by becoming an Associate Member. It is a valuable investment in the future.”

