Montague Co. Sheriff’s office hosting holiday food drive

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Montague County Sheriff’s Office needs your help during their holiday food drive.

From November 16 until December 18, the sheriff’s office is asking for non-perishable food items that don’t require immediate refrigeration.

.There are two different ways you can help out, the first, is you can drop off the donation at the sheriff’s office or you can call 940-894-2871 to schedule a deputy to pick up your items.

All donations will be taken to a local food pantry to be distributed.