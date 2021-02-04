Montague Co. Tax Office to temporarily close after COVID exposure

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Montague County Tax Office will be temporarily closed.

Officials said the closure comes after some employees tested positive for COVID-19 and have to quarantine until further notice.

If any county residents have motor vehicle transactions, they may go to another county to process their transactions. They can also go online to the tax office’s website to process their renewals.

For any residents that have tax payments, they can drop those payments off in the dropbox outside the office or make the payment online.