Montague Co. to house U.S. Corrections inmates

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) Montague County Commissioners approved a plan that should bring much-needed funds to the county jail.

The county has entered into a contract with the United States Corrections company that now allows the sheriff’s office to house U.S. Corrections inmates that are transitioning from one facility to another.

The county will be paid $55 per inmate per day plus additional fees for anything that does not fall under normal day to day medical fees such as emergency room visits.

“It will bring in a little extra revenue and it will just ease some of the burdens for the taxpayers and anything we can do to ease the burden on taxpayers, we’re all for it,” Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said.

The sheriff’s office will control the number of inmates transferred to Montague County and they will be housed for three to ten days.

For the safety of the other inmates and staff, Thomas said the contract states no violent inmates nor any with serious health issues will be transferred.

The added revenue from this contract will go to purchasing items for the jail and inmates such as mattresses and toiletries.