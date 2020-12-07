Montague Co. to meet in special session to discuss appointing Health Authority

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet in a special session Tuesday to determine if a top official will need to be replaced as they battle COVID-19.

The Montague County Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCraig is currently in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the office of County Judge Kevin Benton.

The county commissioners will meet in an executive meeting on December 8 at 9 a.m. to determine if McCraig needs to be replaced as he battles this illness.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.