Montague County appoints new county judge

MONTAGUE (KFDX/KJTL) — Montague County will soon have a new county judge.

Current Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Kevin Benton was appointed by commissioners Monday morning to fill Judge Rick Lewis’ seat.

Lewis is reported to be retiring effective in July.

Lewis has served as county judge since October of 2014 when he won a runoff and took over early for the retiring judge.

Benton served in law enforcement for about 30 years and after retiring won election as J.P. in 2018.

No date has been set for Benton to be sworn in at time of publication.