MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A county-wide burn ban has been issud for the next 90 days in Montague County.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, Montague County Judge Kevin Benton signed an order from the Comissioners Court of Montague County restricting all outdoor buring in the unincorporated areas of the county for 90 days.

The order was signed during a called meeting of the Montague County Commissioner’s court that took place on the morning of Monday, August 7.

According to the order, outdoor burning activities related to pulic heath and safety are not prohibited, including firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, or the harvesting of agriculture crop.

The order said outdoor welding is allowed with the following restrictions:

The area should be clean 15 feet or more on welding site

There should be at least 55 gallons of water with the ability to pressurize and spray the welding site

An additional person should be on site with welder to spot fires, and

A fire extinguisher is on the welding site

Outdoor cooking is allowed with the following restrictions:

The cooking device is propane or natural gas and has a complete and full enclosure that is utilized at all times, or

The cooking device is wood or charcoal and has a complete and full enclosure that is utilized, and all areas aroud the cooking device shall be clear of vegetation and/or combustible materials or debris for a 5-foot radius