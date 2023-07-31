MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A burn ban is now in place for seven days across Montague County.

The order, issued from the presiding judge of the Montague County Commissioners Courts, went into effect at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.

The directive prohibits outdoor burning, including the burning of trash, domestic waste, maintenance or land clearing, brush, campfires and trees.

It does allow for firefighter training, public utility operations, natural gas pipeline and mining operations, harvesting of agricultural crops and welding.

However, welding can only be done if there’s a clear area of 15 feet or more on the welding site.

There also must be 55 gallons of water on-site, with the ability to pressurize and spray the welding site.

An additional person must be present with the welder to act as a spotter.

If the burn ban is not extended, it will expire after Monday, August 7.