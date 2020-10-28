Montague County health authority awaiting confirmation for two possible COVID-19 related deaths

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montague County continues to grow.

Since September 22, the county has reported two more deaths, bringing the total to seven.

Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County health authority, said there could be two more deaths in the county, however, he is waiting for those to be verified through a death certificate by the state.

The unconfirmed deaths were first reported by The Bowie News:

As of Tuesday, Montague County has 30 active cases with 306 confirmed cases.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases are both at levels not seen since August.

State data shows hospitalizations and the seven-day average of new cases have both risen more than 70 percent since the beginning of the month.